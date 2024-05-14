SoundHound AI’s (SOUN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOUN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 598.50%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $65,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

