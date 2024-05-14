Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SOR opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

