S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $427.07. 1,196,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,096. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.67 and its 200 day moving average is $423.26.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

