SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in April

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

SRMGF remained flat at $11.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

