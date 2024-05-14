SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.10

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.10 and last traded at $78.73, with a volume of 2986059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.