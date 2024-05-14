Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) vs. LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Critical Review

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -106.85% -75.32% -34.85% LM Funding America -122.79% -19.98% -18.71%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $21.91 million 0.76 -$23.41 million ($1.93) -0.48 LM Funding America $12.98 million 0.45 -$15.94 million ($7.21) -0.33

This table compares Sphere 3D and LM Funding America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LM Funding America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sphere 3D and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sphere 3D presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 439.08%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Summary

Sphere 3D beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

