Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Receives $35.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,181,188.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120. Insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,095,000 after buying an additional 299,931 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,884,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

