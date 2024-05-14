Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading 9.6% Higher

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.81. 8,098,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 13,590,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.57.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.