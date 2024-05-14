Spirit Airlines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 116,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 76,037 call options.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,436,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706,843. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.57.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 112.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 356,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after buying an additional 436,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

