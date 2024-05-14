Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,767 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,996,000 after buying an additional 131,909 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 85.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,394,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,128.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,284,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after buying an additional 1,179,550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 843,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after buying an additional 276,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,733 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,862,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

