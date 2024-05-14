SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $213.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.43.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.63 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93.

In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

