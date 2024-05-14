Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 46,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,052. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

