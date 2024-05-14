Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Stelco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE STLC traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$42.65. 22,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,648. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Get Stelco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on Stelco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.61.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.