Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.57.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$80.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$58.28 and a 52 week high of C$85.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.7666906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. In related news, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Insiders have bought 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

