Stephens Initiates Coverage on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BPMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,622.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,123 shares of company stock worth $9,554,679. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

