Stephens Initiates Coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 218.47% from the stock’s current price.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

