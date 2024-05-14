Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

VITL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.79. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,438,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,595,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,438,777 shares in the company, valued at $246,595,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,332 shares of company stock worth $5,579,237. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms



Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.



