Stifel Nicolaus Increases Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $4.60

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.40 to $4.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

ALLO opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $495.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 202,366.25%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

