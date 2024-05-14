Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 14th (AEP, AGYS, AIR, ALLO, AMC, AMLX, AMRC, AOMR, APA, ARIS)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 14th:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $99.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.40 to $4.60. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $3.10 to $3.20. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $10.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $20.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $199.00 to $210.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $158.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $231.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $3.50 to $4.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $810.00 to $820.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $109.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $33.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $154.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $345.00 to $258.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $261.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $0.80. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $22.50 to $22.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $420.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $157.00 to $145.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $86.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $126.00 to $131.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $43.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $970.00 to $1,150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $170.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $154.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $12.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $3.85 to $3.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $70.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $605.00 to $476.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $565.00 to $475.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $34.00 to $32.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $187.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $67.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $315.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

