Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Enbridge Call Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 76,640 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,685% compared to the typical volume of 2,752 call options.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,493,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 135.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

