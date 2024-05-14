StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
Express stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Express has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.
Express Company Profile
