StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Up 36.7 %

Koss stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 19,392,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,402. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of -0.71.

Get Koss alerts:

About Koss

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.