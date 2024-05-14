StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

PROV stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

