StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDHL remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. 131,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,319. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 635,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. RedHill Biopharma accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 5.74% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

