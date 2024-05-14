StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.34.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

