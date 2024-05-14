StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.59. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

