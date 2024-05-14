StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. Via Renewables has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $13.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Via Renewables stock. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Via Renewables as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

