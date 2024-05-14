StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. Via Renewables has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $13.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.