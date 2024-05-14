StockNews.com Downgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Aegon has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.70.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

About Aegon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Aegon by 144.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.