StockNews.com Downgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Aegon Stock Performance
Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Aegon has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.70.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.
Institutional Trading of Aegon
About Aegon
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
