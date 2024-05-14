StockNews.com Downgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BDC. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Get Belden alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Belden

Belden Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.