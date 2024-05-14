StockNews.com Downgrades Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 450,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,421. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

