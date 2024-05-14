StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%.
In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $29,607.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $29,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 17,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,687,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,837.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 118,300 shares of company stock worth $318,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
