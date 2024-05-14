StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on M. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Macy’s by 221.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 374.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

