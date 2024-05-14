StockNews.com Lowers 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.54.

8X8 Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.46. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. 8X8’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,289 shares of company stock valued at $81,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

