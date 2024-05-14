StockNews.com Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.18.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 361,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Euronav has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $4.57 per share. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $18.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 92.93%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Euronav by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

