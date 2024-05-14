StockNews.com Lowers Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Matrix Service Stock Performance
Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Matrix Service has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $297.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Matrix Service
In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at $949,115.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at $949,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,055.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
