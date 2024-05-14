StockNews.com Lowers Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Matrix Service has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $297.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matrix Service

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at $949,115.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at $949,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,055.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 11.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

