StockNews.com Lowers Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4,849.15 and a beta of 1.74. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,450,996. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,567,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vericel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vericel by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 59.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

