StockNews.com Upgrades AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.14.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 212.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.