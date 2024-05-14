StockNews.com Upgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

GLDD traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,277. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $626.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,223,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 186,653 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 439,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 136,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,299,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 366,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

