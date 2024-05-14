StockNews.com Upgrades RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.28.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Trading Up 3.5 %

RNG stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,546. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.