Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

SWAG opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stran & Company, Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

