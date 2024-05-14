Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,379 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 565.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Snap by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 273,156 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,475,482 shares of company stock worth $20,101,811 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,469,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,127,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.