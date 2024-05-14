Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418,909 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,891,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,486,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $98,445.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $409,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,368 shares of company stock worth $1,989,227. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.