Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $234,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.36.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,306,688 shares of company stock worth $593,390,927. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

