Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $68,426,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $10.59 on Tuesday, reaching $329.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,421. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.41 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

