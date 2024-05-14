Summit State Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

SSBI stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Separately, TheStreet cut Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

