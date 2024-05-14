Summitry LLC Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Summitry LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 2.8% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summitry LLC owned about 0.07% of Moody’s worth $48,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $397.47. 354,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,253. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

