Summitry LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.4% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.59.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LOW traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $232.98. 1,944,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,283. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

