Summitry LLC Has $33.26 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Summitry LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summitry LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,131,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after buying an additional 95,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $99.11. 499,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,123. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.