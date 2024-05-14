Summitry LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Summitry LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 323,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,190,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,534,000 after acquiring an additional 315,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.49. 4,841,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,447,655. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

