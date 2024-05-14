Summitry LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summitry LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.7% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.52. 4,950,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,357. The company has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

